REKTCOIN

The REKT project is a meme-based, community-driven ecosystem that integrates art, culture, and consumer products like Rekt Drinks, targeting digitally-savvy, culturally engaged crypto enthusiasts and collectors.

NameREKTCOIN

RankNo.295

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply279,875,991,300,914.97

Max Supply420,690,000,000,000

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6652%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000001412723003899,2025-08-08

Lowest Price0.000000031094735438,2025-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe REKT project is a meme-based, community-driven ecosystem that integrates art, culture, and consumer products like Rekt Drinks, targeting digitally-savvy, culturally engaged crypto enthusiasts and collectors.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.