RFC

$RFC is a token issued by the Twitter account @IfindRetards, which has previously interacted with Elon Musk.

NameRFC

RankNo.1844

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.12%

Circulation Supply961,550,031

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9615%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1382801970977262,2025-04-14

Lowest Price0.001520656095586173,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

