Rujira is building the omnichain DeFi rails for humans and machines, an App Layer on THORChain that provides a fully integrated suite of DeFi applications, accessible with native assets from all connected chains. Tap into powerful tools like native-to-native swaps, perps, lending, liquidations, and more, all through your own wallet, under one roof, with a smooth and intuitive user interface. Thanks to THORChain technology, Rujira removes all dependency to third-party bridges and wrapping by centralized intermediaries. Experience the full potential of DeFi with Bitcoin and other native assets.

