RXD

A fusion of the best capabilities of Bitcoin and Ethereum with unmatched potential for crosschain commerce.

NameRXD

RankNo.1708

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply14,151,195,940.014677

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply14,151,195,940.014677

Circulation Rate0.6738%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.009244510112063004,2023-04-15

Lowest Price0.000154418062569128,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainRXD

IntroductionA fusion of the best capabilities of Bitcoin and Ethereum with unmatched potential for crosschain commerce.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.