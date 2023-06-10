SAUCE

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

NameSAUCE

RankNo.674

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply863,162,462.877161

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply863,362,424.614013

Circulation Rate0.8631%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2324091642499139,2024-02-29

Lowest Price0.00997402053641286,2023-06-10

Public BlockchainHBAR

IntroductionSaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
SAUCE/USDT
SaucerSwap
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SAUCE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SAUCE/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SAUCE)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...