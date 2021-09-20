SCCP

The S.C. Corinthians Fan Token allows $SCCP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't-buy-experiences.

NameSCCP

RankNo.2863

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.15%

Circulation Supply6,332,098

Max Supply20,000,000

Total Supply20,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3166%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High149.7978133807041,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0,2021-09-20

Public BlockchainCHZ

IntroductionThe S.C. Corinthians Fan Token allows $SCCP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't-buy-experiences.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
SCCP/USDT
S.C. Corinthians FT
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (SCCP)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
