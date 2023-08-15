SEI

Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.

NameSEI

RankNo.65

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.94%

Circulation Supply6,248,888,888

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1417381468228582,2024-03-16

Lowest Price0.007989041448526595,2023-08-15

Public BlockchainSEI

