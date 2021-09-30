SGB

Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release.

NameSGB

RankNo.4168

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply16,089,041,095.890411

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7192124892168296,2021-09-30

Lowest Price0.002800173583067704,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainSGB

Sector

Social Media

