Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

NameSHIB

RankNo.23

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0016%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply589,244,774,613,141.8

Max Supply589,552,695,333,683

Total Supply589,500,786,753,685

Circulation Rate0.9994%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000088450814267188,2021-10-28

Lowest Price0.00000000008164606,2020-09-01

Public BlockchainETH

