Shido is a unique and powerful Ecosystem with state of the art DeFi Utilities. The Shido Ecosystem is built around the native token $SHIDO, which are used as the governance token for every use case utility that they are building. Shido is building a Layer 1 Sharded PoS Blockchain, Shido DeFi Wallet, Shido Dex & Perpetuals and Shido Card.

NameSHIDO

RankNo.1630

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply17 822 021 620,05361

Max Supply18 000 000 000

Total Supply18 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.9901%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04630688438383707,2024-03-01

Lowest Price0.000009009665921584,2024-03-01

Public BlockchainNONE

Social Media

