Shping is a Web3 universal rewards app disrupting the retail space through the tokenisation of rewards. It is one of the few real examples of DeFi blockchain technology powering everyday activity, rewarding shoppers for uploading receipts, discovering products, writing reviews, and engaging with brands. With Australia as the proof-of-concept market, the app has grown to nearly 300,000 users, making it a clear demonstration of mass blockchain adoption by the non-crypto community. Most users interact with Shping daily without even realising it’s powered by blockchain. The SHPING token fuels this ecosystem, rewarding consumers and enabling direct connections between brands and shoppers across all retail environments. Integrated with exchnages for simple on-ramp and off-ramp, Shping ensures rewards can be redeemed easily as cash or crypto. Shping proves that blockchain can seamlessly fit into consumer behaviour and is paving the way for the future of retail engagement.

RankNo.1214

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply2,286,791,464

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2286%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09883818226512335,2022-01-20

Lowest Price0,2021-06-04

Public BlockchainETH

