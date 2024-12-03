SKY

The Sky ecosystem is made up of the community and projects that back the decentralised Sky Protocol. The community actively engages in governance through a transparent, on-chain voting system, powered by two governance tokens: SKY and MKR. In addition to governance, the ecosystem includes Sky Stars—independent decentralised projects that foster rapid innovation and growth. These projects are designed to be agile and focused, driving forward progress within the ecosystem.

NameSKY

RankNo.63

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply22,912,527,016.67268

Max Supply23,462,665,147

Total Supply23,462,665,147.365967

Circulation Rate0.9765%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.1014326882096492,2024-12-03

Lowest Price0.03429823458617939,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Sky ecosystem is made up of the community and projects that back the decentralised Sky Protocol. The community actively engages in governance through a transparent, on-chain voting system, powered by two governance tokens: SKY and MKR. In addition to governance, the ecosystem includes Sky Stars—independent decentralised projects that foster rapid innovation and growth. These projects are designed to be agile and focused, driving forward progress within the ecosystem.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.