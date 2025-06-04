SMART

Smart Blockchain is a scalable blockchain solution that uses innovative methods to address issues that arise from traditional blockchain networks. SMART - it is a native coin in the Smart Blockchain Network.Smart Blockchain boasts a strong technological base, the ability to change and improve flexibly, as well as effective methods of stabilizing the value of coins.

NameSMART

RankNo.766

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply6,720,430,108

Max Supply836,732,311,077

Total Supply836,732,311,077

Circulation Rate0.008%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0117409485813595,2025-08-13

Lowest Price0.000631073698012632,2025-06-04

Public BlockchainSMART

Sector

Social Media

