TAIX is an AI-powered platform that captures real-time sentiment and behavioral analytics from streamers and their audiences. It helps game studios, publishers, and creators instantly understand how content is being received, what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s worth scaling. More than just insights, TAIX includes built-in AI commentary and multilingual translation tools that enable content creators to distribute globally — without needing to know a single new language.

NameTAIX

RankNo.4397

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000671960920599046,2025-10-07

Lowest Price0.000092353350247618,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

