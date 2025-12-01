TCT

TCT (Tectum Cash Token) is the utility and governance token of the Tectum ecosystem. It gives holders access to exclusive benefits-rewards, premium tools, early access, and decision-making power.

NameTCT

RankNo.4196

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2010723330700808,2025-12-01

Lowest Price0.005954132269148715,2025-12-30

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

TCT/USDT
Tectum Cash
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TCT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
