TITAN

TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.

NameTITAN

RankNo.6476

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply0

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-06-30 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High52.45622973,2021-06-16

Lowest Price0.000000004556478833,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

