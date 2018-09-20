TPT

TPT, or TokenPocket Token, is the utility token of the TokenPocket ecosystem (referred to as the TP ecosystem). TPT can be used in various scenarios as a payment method and proof of membership benefits, serving as a connective thread throughout the TP ecosystem, with its rights and applications continuously expanding. TPT is a fully circulating token with a long-term deflationary model. Starting from July 1, 2025, the TokenPocket Foundation plans to implement a biannual buyback and burn program for TPT, aiming to reduce its total supply from 3.466 billion to 1 billion tokens.

NameTPT

RankNo.507

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply3,466,457,400

Max Supply5,900,000,000

Total Supply3,466,457,400

Circulation Rate0.5875%

Issue Date2018-09-20 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High38.496105725255674,2021-12-15

Lowest Price0.00079179,2021-01-17

Public BlockchainHT

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.