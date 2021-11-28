TRVL

Dtravel is a decentralized platform for members of the home sharing economy that facilitates short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with up to 50% lower fees than competing platforms. Dtravel is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): a community-owned and governed ecosystem that operates for the benefit of its community members comprising hosts, guests, contributors and TRVL token holders.

NameTRVL

RankNo.1840

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply416,648,589.4343652

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4166%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5575970830693988,2021-11-28

Lowest Price0.00400646068554672,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDtravel is a decentralized platform for members of the home sharing economy that facilitates short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with up to 50% lower fees than competing platforms. Dtravel is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): a community-owned and governed ecosystem that operates for the benefit of its community members comprising hosts, guests, contributors and TRVL token holders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
TRVL/USDT
TRVL
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRVL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
TRVL/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (TRVL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...