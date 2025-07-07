TSLAX

Tesla xStock (TSLAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. TSLAx tracks the price of Tesla, Inc. (the underlying). TSLAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Tesla, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameTSLAX

RankNo.520

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)29,673.73%

Circulation Supply92,998.19239183

Max Supply∞

Total Supply92,998.19239183

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High474.6824248978316,2025-10-02

Lowest Price290.2836164741007,2025-07-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.