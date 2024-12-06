TUBES

The TUBE protocol launch the First Inscription cross-chain decentralized exchange. With breakthroughs in cross-chain technology and the realization of DEFI functions on ERC20, the platform will operate with transparent and secure rules, leading the industry's ecosystem development. The main functions in the first phase of the platform's technological ecosystem development include liquidity staking, liquidity rewards, decentralized exchange, staking lending protocols, and cross-chain protocols.

NameTUBES

RankNo.8020

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply39,000,000

Total Supply39,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.5120072983704493,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.09029889002106577,2025-08-31

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

