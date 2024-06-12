ULTIMA

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.

NameULTIMA

RankNo.265

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)39,781.61%

Circulation Supply37,409

Max Supply100,000

Total Supply100,000

Circulation Rate0.374%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22681.001065843044,2025-02-14

Lowest Price2046.4140488264795,2024-06-12

Public BlockchainSMART

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ULTIMA
