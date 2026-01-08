USOON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameUSOON

RankNo.3626

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)26,919.94%

Circulation Supply22.15808641

Max Supply0

Total Supply507.03629619

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High75.03417237264638,2026-01-14

Lowest Price68.42817288475544,2026-01-08

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.