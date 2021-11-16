VAIX

We launch biological CubeSats while applying language modeling (AI) to data for the purpose of accelerating solutions in precision medicine for all mankind.

NameVAIX

RankNo.2327

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply49,875,895.47990035

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply50,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3325%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High35.92655101524664,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.01002462128791707,2025-05-13

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWe launch biological CubeSats while applying language modeling (AI) to data for the purpose of accelerating solutions in precision medicine for all mankind.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.