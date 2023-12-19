VC

The world's first determinably feeless L1 EVM chain. As a DAG-based EVM chain, VinuChain boasts one second finality and near-infinite scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional blockchains. VinuChain also offers the unique advantage of 'Determinably Feeless' transactions.

IntroductionThe world's first determinably feeless L1 EVM chain. As a DAG-based EVM chain, VinuChain boasts one second finality and near-infinite scalability at a fraction of the cost of traditional blockchains. VinuChain also offers the unique advantage of 'Determinably Feeless' transactions.

