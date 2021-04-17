VET

Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.

NameVET

RankNo.66

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply85,985,041,177

Max Supply86,712,634,466

Total Supply85,985,041,177

Circulation Rate0.9916%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27821609,2021-04-17

Lowest Price0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainVET

IntroductionFounded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesXAUTEarnEvent Center
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
VET/USDC
VeChain
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VET)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
VET/USDC
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VET)
--
24H Amount (USDC)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...