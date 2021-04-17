VET

Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.

NameVET

RankNo.66

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply85,985,041,177

Max Supply86,712,634,466

Total Supply85,985,041,177

Circulation Rate0.9916%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27821609,2021-04-17

Lowest Price0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainVET

Sector

Social Media

