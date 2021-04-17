VET

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

NameVET

RankNo.56

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0004%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.10%

Circulation Supply85,985,041,177

Max Supply86,712,634,466

Total Supply85,985,041,177

Circulation Rate0.9916%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.27821609,2021-04-17

Lowest Price0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainVET

