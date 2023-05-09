VMPX

VMPX serves as a bridge liquidity token, connecting the bitcoin and Ethereum/X1 blockchains. It exists as a BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin side and an ERC-20 token on Ethereum side, both having a total supply of 108,624,000 tokens. Note：Please beware that VMPX on MEXC is an ERC-20 token, be careful with contract address. Deposit from wrong chain will cause asset loss.

NameVMPX

RankNo.7293

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply108,624,000

Total Supply108,624,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.38429498331856643,2023-05-09

Lowest Price0.000599863763142724,2025-11-02

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVMPX serves as a bridge liquidity token, connecting the bitcoin and Ethereum/X1 blockchains. It exists as a BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin side and an ERC-20 token on Ethereum side, both having a total supply of 108,624,000 tokens. Note：Please beware that VMPX on MEXC is an ERC-20 token, be careful with contract address. Deposit from wrong chain will cause asset loss.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

VMPX/USDT
VMPX
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VMPX)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
