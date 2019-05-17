VRA

Verasity is a leading company providing proprietary technology uniquely rewarding gamers, viewers, and publishers through the Verasity Portal.

NameVRA

RankNo.479

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply93,081,247,106

Max Supply200,000,000,000

Total Supply98,228,872,198

Circulation Rate0.4654%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08682570790917889,2021-11-01

Lowest Price0.000217033891668,2019-05-17

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionVerasity is a leading company providing proprietary technology uniquely rewarding gamers, viewers, and publishers through the Verasity Portal.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
VRA/USDT
Verasity
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VRA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
VRA/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (VRA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...