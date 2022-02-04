WALLET

Ambire Wallet is the Web3 wallet that makes self-custody easy and secure. It is the first hybrid Account abstraction wallet to support Basic (EOA) and Smart accounts, improving security and user experience.

NameWALLET

RankNo.970

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply723,834,033.2911233

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply723,834,033.2911233

Circulation Rate0.7238%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.20064258285841255,2022-02-04

Lowest Price0.000638616003044836,2024-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

WALLET/USDT
Ambire Wallet
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WALLET)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
