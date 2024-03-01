WAXL

Axelar is the universal overlay network, securely connecting all blockchain ecosystems, applications, assets and users to deliver Web3 interoperability. It is a full-stack decentralized transport layer, meeting growing demand for cross-chain services with maximum blockchain security and composability.

NameWAXL

RankNo.195

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.85%

Circulation Supply1,069,055,176.9806869

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,222,658,873.07925

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.6570520358937704,2024-03-01

Lowest Price0.08447145436202826,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAxelar is the universal overlay network, securely connecting all blockchain ecosystems, applications, assets and users to deliver Web3 interoperability. It is a full-stack decentralized transport layer, meeting growing demand for cross-chain services with maximum blockchain security and composability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
WAXL/USDT
Axelar
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WAXL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WAXL/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WAXL)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...