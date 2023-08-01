WXT

WXT is the native token introduced by WEEX Global, operating on the ERC-20 standard protocol. Designed as a cornerstone of the WEEX ecosystem, WXT serves as a dynamic incentive mechanism, rewarding partners, contributors, pioneers, and active members of the WEEX exchange community.

NameWXT

RankNo.3678

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply6,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2023-08-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.01 USDT

All-Time High0.04583334799180161,2025-09-18

Lowest Price0.01076131063143907,2024-09-06

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionWXT is the native token introduced by WEEX Global, operating on the ERC-20 standard protocol. Designed as a cornerstone of the WEEX ecosystem, WXT serves as a dynamic incentive mechanism, rewarding partners, contributors, pioneers, and active members of the WEEX exchange community.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
WXT/USDT
WEEX Token
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WXT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
WXT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (WXT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...