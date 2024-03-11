XAI

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets.

NameXAI

RankNo.570

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.72%

Circulation Supply1,836,114,371.6737313

Max Supply2,500,000,000

Total Supply2,029,068,415.3843536

Circulation Rate0.7344%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5967215506622041,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.01025686279037974,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainARB

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Xai
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (XAI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (XAI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
