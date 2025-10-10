XCL

xCellar is a DeFi protocol powered by the Fawkes Formula, providing untraceable and secure transactions on the blockchain. It's designed to give users complete financial privacy and control over their assets.

NameXCL

RankNo.1284

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply933,000,000

Max Supply950,000,000

Total Supply950,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9821%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.026490940102004847,2025-10-10

Lowest Price0.003302833984825292,2025-10-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionxCellar is a DeFi protocol powered by the Fawkes Formula, providing untraceable and secure transactions on the blockchain. It's designed to give users complete financial privacy and control over their assets.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.