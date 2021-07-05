XEC

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

NameXEC

RankNo.149

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply19.946.264.047.580

Max Supply21.000.000.000.000

Total Supply19.946.264.047.580

Circulation Rate0.9498%

Issue Date2021-07-05 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000592590659826054,2021-11-10

Lowest Price0.000011380486553849,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBCHA

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

