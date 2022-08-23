XI

The XI Protocol implements a Decentralized Supercomputer through Cascade Computing for Eventually Correct Metaoracles. By implementing sequential anti-sybil and computing phases with XI staking and oracle commit-reveal schema, the architecture outsources multi-agent distributed consensus.

NameXI

RankNo.5675

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.17351695283509208,2022-08-23

Lowest Price0.000692062460237987,2025-09-30

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

