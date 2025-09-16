XL1

XYO initially built a data company focused on Proof of Location, providing certainty of location for connected devices. Over time, XYO evolved into a full-fledged data company that collects and verifies both real-world and virtual data, connecting it to Web2 and Web3 applications. XYO expanded its ecosystem by launching the XYO Layer One blockchain, purpose-built to support the intensive data demands of DePIN, RWA, AI, and similar data-driven industries. The XYO Layer One blockchain offers a purpose-built solution for data-heavy industries like AI and DePIN, featuring unique architecture that supports simultaneous operation of blockchains with a unified, shared ledger. It enables seamless data handling while maintaining precision and scalability, ensuring it meets the demands of diverse applications.

NameXL1

RankNo.1485

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply5,739,235,943

Max Supply∞

Total Supply38,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003549262214266047,2025-09-16

Lowest Price0.000719383045304056,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

