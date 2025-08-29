XLAB

Dexlab is a meme coin launch and trading infrastructure on Solana, powering over 200,000 token launches including viral successes like BONK, Slerf, and PONKE, with deep integrations and an active community driving the next generation of decentralized token creation.

NameXLAB

RankNo.2643

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply351,666,666,667

Max Supply5,000,000,000,000

Total Supply4,999,990,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0703%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000020824547284648,2025-08-29

Lowest Price0.000000972708981215,2025-10-22

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

