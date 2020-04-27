XPR

XPR Network Blockchain is a layer one public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer and enterprise, built on delegated proof-of-stake forked from EOSIO. It is a highly resource-efficient chain that allows for scaling into thousands of transactions per second while providing extremely low latency.

NameXPR

RankNo.273

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply28,279,034,827.0696

Max Supply0

Total Supply31,209,397,076.5411

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.100692277415,2020-04-27

Lowest Price0.000550770122659095,2023-10-19

Public BlockchainPROTO

IntroductionXPR Network Blockchain is a layer one public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer and enterprise, built on delegated proof-of-stake forked from EOSIO. It is a highly resource-efficient chain that allows for scaling into thousands of transactions per second while providing extremely low latency.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.