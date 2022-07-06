XRPAYNET

XRPayNet is redefining the industry standard for financial transactions. They will facilitate the conversion of consumer crypto payments made to businesses into their preferred conventional currency. They will do so through their card and mobile application, allowing businesses to continue using their existing payment processing systems, making the Crypto to Fiat payment process seamless.

NameXRPAYNET

RankNo.3028

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,613,529,403.74

Max Supply29,992,295,954.49

Total Supply29,992,295,954.49

Circulation Rate0.1871%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014988003206414113,2022-07-06

Lowest Price0.000017118026958851,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainXRP

