YEE

$YEE is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the classic internet meme character — Yee the Dinosaur. It was created to "fight Pepe again," humorously accusing Pepe of launching early in 2023 and stealing Yee’s original token launch plan.

NameYEE

RankNo.1248

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014093689969893934,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.000656453097693244,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$YEE is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the classic internet meme character — Yee the Dinosaur. It was created to "fight Pepe again," humorously accusing Pepe of launching early in 2023 and stealing Yee’s original token launch plan.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.