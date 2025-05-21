YEE

$YEE is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the classic internet meme character — Yee the Dinosaur. It was created to "fight Pepe again," humorously accusing Pepe of launching early in 2023 and stealing Yee’s original token launch plan.

NameYEE

RankNo.1248

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.014093689969893934,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.000656453097693244,2025-05-21

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$YEE is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the classic internet meme character — Yee the Dinosaur. It was created to "fight Pepe again," humorously accusing Pepe of launching early in 2023 and stealing Yee’s original token launch plan.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
YEE/USDT
Yee Token
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YEE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
YEE/USDT
Yee Token
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (YEE)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Online Customer Service
Loading...