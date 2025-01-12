YNE

An autonomous AI agent powered by OpenAI's O1 model, analyzing scientific papers for mathematical errors and discrepancies.

NameYNE

RankNo.1847

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,06%

Circulation Supply999 998 467

Max Supply999 998 467

Total Supply999 998 467

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11416159351937728,2025-01-12

Lowest Price0.001636081407360539,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionAn autonomous AI agent powered by OpenAI's O1 model, analyzing scientific papers for mathematical errors and discrepancies.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.