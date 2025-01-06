EIN
- Total Airdrops
- 28,000,000 EIN
- Event Period
- 2025-08-04 18:00 - 2025-08-09 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn EIN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 14,000,000 EIN
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,367,960 USDT
- Participants
- 948
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn EIN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 7,000,000 EIN
- Total Staked Amount
- 7,628,495 MX
- Participants
- 5,771
EIN Pool
Stake EIN to earn EIN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 7,000,000 EIN
- Total Staked Amount
- 18,886,122 EIN
- Participants
- 210
USDR
- Total Airdrops
- 70,000 USDT
- Event Period
- 2025-07-28 19:00 - 2025-08-01 19:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn USDT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 50,000 USDT
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,781,074 USDT
- Participants
- 1,141
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn USDT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 10,000 USDT
- Total Staked Amount
- 6,794,231 MX
- Participants
- 5,149
USDR Pool
Stake USDR to earn USDT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 10,000 USDT
- Total Staked Amount
- 710,609 USDR
- Participants
- 697
EURR
- Total Airdrops
- 70,000 USDT
- Event Period
- 2025-07-24 19:00 - 2025-07-28 19:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn USDT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 50,000 USDT
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,273,366 USDT
- Participants
- 906
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn USDT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 10,000 USDT
- Total Staked Amount
- 7,043,910 MX
- Participants
- 5,229
EURR Pool
Stake EURR to earn USDT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 10,000 USDT
- Total Staked Amount
- 411,359 EURR
- Participants
- 454
TRN
- Total Airdrops
- 190,000 TRN
- Event Period
- 2025-07-15 19:00 - 2025-07-23 19:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn TRN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 95,000 TRN
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,169,342 USDT
- Participants
- 917
TRN Pool
Stake TRN to earn TRN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 95,000 TRN
- Total Staked Amount
- 336,984 TRN
- Participants
- 702
EIN
- Total Airdrops
- 42,500,000 EIN
- Event Period
- 2025-05-18 18:00 - 2025-07-17 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn EIN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 25,000,000 EIN
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,784,617 USDT
- Participants
- 1,868
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn EIN airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 17,500,000 EIN
- Total Staked Amount
- 8,019,955 MX
- Participants
- 8,622
BOMB
- Total Airdrops
- 6,000,000 BOMB
- Event Period
- 2025-06-13 18:00 - 2025-06-16 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn BOMB airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 4,000,000 BOMB
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,085,194 USDT
- Participants
- 730
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn BOMB airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 2,000,000 BOMB
- Total Staked Amount
- 4,399,152 MX
- Participants
- 3,057
ICEBERG
- Total Airdrops
- 1,666,666,666 ICEBERG
- Event Period
- 2025-05-20 19:00 - 2025-05-25 19:00
ICEBERG Pool
Stake ICEBERG to earn ICEBERG airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 833,333,333 ICEBERG
- Total Staked Amount
- 719,672,913 ICEBERG
- Participants
- 240
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn ICEBERG airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 833,333,333 ICEBERG
- Total Staked Amount
- 3,625,514 MX
- Participants
- 2,759
SHM
- Total Airdrops
- 63,360 SHM
- Event Period
- 2025-05-02 19:00 - 2025-05-04 19:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn SHM airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 31,680 SHM
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,212,768 USDT
- Participants
- 784
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn SHM airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 31,680 SHM
- Total Staked Amount
- 5,397,116 MX
- Participants
- 4,137
EPT
- Total Airdrops
- 4,560,000 EPT
- Event Period
- 2025-04-21 20:00 - 2025-04-24 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn EPT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 2,300,000 EPT
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,955,829.733 USDT
- Participants
- 1,204
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn EPT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 1,300,000 EPT
- Total Staked Amount
- 5,462,085.851 MX
- Participants
- 4,243
EPT Pool
Stake EPT to earn EPT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 960,000 EPT
- Total Staked Amount
- 18,864,827.814 EPT
- Participants
- 393
MNT
- Total Airdrops
- 240,000 MNT
- Event Period
- 2025-03-31 22:00 - 2025-04-04 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn MNT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 48,000 MNT
- Total Staked Amount
- 2,757,307 USDT
- Participants
- 1,730
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn MNT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 72,000 MNT
- Total Staked Amount
- 5,277,174 MX
- Participants
- 4,523
MNT Pool
Stake MNT to earn MNT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 120,000 MNT
- Total Staked Amount
- 12,425,854 MNT
- Participants
- 4,492
KINTO
- Total Airdrops
- 10,100 KINTO
- Event Period
- 2025-03-28 18:00 - 2025-03-31 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn KINTO airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 5,100 KINTO
- Total Staked Amount
- 2,661,559.62 USDT
- Participants
- 1,702
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn KINTO airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 3,000 KINTO
- Total Staked Amount
- 6,137,476.29 MX
- Participants
- 5,185
KINTO Pool
Stake KINTO to earn KINTO airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 2,000 KINTO
- Total Staked Amount
- 6,405.9 KINTO
- Participants
- 1,993
TERM
- Total Airdrops
- 120,000 TERM
- Event Period
- 2025-03-25 19:00 - 2025-03-27 19:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn TERM airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 60,000 TERM
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,028,610 USDT
- Participants
- 819
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn TERM airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 36,000 TERM
- Total Staked Amount
- 4,354,948 MX
- Participants
- 3,418
TERM Pool
Stake TERM to earn TERM airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 24,000 TERM
- Total Staked Amount
- 78,459 TERM
- Participants
- 1,531
IP
- Total Airdrops
- 60,000 IP
- Event Period
- 2025-02-12 18:00 - 2025-02-15 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn IP airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 30,000 IP
- Total Staked Amount
- 3,489,507 USDT
- Participants
- 2,402
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn IP airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 18,000 IP
- Total Staked Amount
- 5,721,001 MX
- Participants
- 4,981
IP Pool
Stake IP to earn IP airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 12,000 IP
- Total Staked Amount
- 221,807 IP
- Participants
- 1,866
APT
- Total Airdrops
- 30,500 APT
- Event Period
- 2025-01-23 18:00 - 2025-01-26 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn APT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 16,000 APT
- Total Staked Amount
- 6,176,888 USDT
- Participants
- 3,734
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn APT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 11,500 APT
- Total Staked Amount
- 5,076,508 MX
- Participants
- 3,901
APT Pool
Stake APT to earn APT airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 3,000 APT
- Total Staked Amount
- 525,987 APT
- Participants
- 2,460
XTER
- Total Airdrops
- 800,000 XTER
- Event Period
- 2025-01-06 18:00 - 2025-01-10 18:00
USDT Pool
Stake USDT to earn XTER airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 400,000 XTER
- Total Staked Amount
- 8,436,873 USDT
- Participants
- 5,642
MX Pool
Stake MX to earn XTER airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 240,000 XTER
- Total Staked Amount
- 5,004,834 MX
- Participants
- 3,627
XTER Pool
Stake XTER to earn XTER airdrops
- Total Airdrops
- 160,000 XTER
- Total Staked Amount
- 1,008,963 XTER
- Participants
- 2,698