Basic Knowledge of Liquidity





Liquidity is a term widely used in finance and can have various meanings in different contexts. In general, liquidity can be divided into the following concepts:

1) An asset's ability to be converted into cash. This refers to the capability to convert existing assets or wealth into other assets.

2) The strength of an entity's ability to meet its debt obligations. Commonly used for businesses, good liquidity indicates that a company has ample cash flow from its assets.

3) The abundance or scarcity of monetary supply in the market. This applies to the macroeconomic domain. If the total money supply is greater than the total demand, it signifies excess liquidity.





In cryptocurrency trading, liquidity refers to the first type of situation. Additionally, the liquidity in crypto markets can generally be categorized into on-chain liquidity and centralized exchange liquidity, among others. This article focuses on the liquidity of centralized exchanges.









As mentioned earlier, liquidity is a significant concept in financial trading, referring to the ability to convert existing assets or wealth into other assets. In the context of cryptocurrency trading, liquidity specifically refers to the ease with which a particular cryptocurrency can be converted into fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies.





Liquidity plays a crucial role in the cryptocurrency market. If a cryptocurrency has high liquidity, users' buying and selling have a minimal impact on the market, avoiding significant price fluctuations. Conversely, low liquidity for a cryptocurrency can lead to substantial market fluctuations due to users' buying and selling, resulting in significant price increases or decreases. Additionally, in markets with higher liquidity, it's usually easier to buy and sell. This is because liquidity is provided by market participants, and more participants lead to better liquidity, which in turn leads to more buy and sell orders, making it easier for users to execute trades. On the other hand, low liquidity often means that users' orders are relatively challenging to execute.









Bid/Ask Spread: This refers to the price difference between the highest bid (buy) price and the lowest ask (sell) price. Typically, a smaller spread indicates higher liquidity.

Market Depth: This involves the quantity of buy and sell orders in the order book. Generally, a larger number of buy and sell orders indicates higher liquidity.









The direct factor affecting liquidity is trading volume. In addition, there are indirect factors such as the regulatory environment and market sentiment. Indirect factors influence changes in trading volume, which ultimately leads to changes in liquidity.





3.1 Trading Volume





Trading volume is the direct factor that affects liquidity. The size of the trading volume is proportional to the number of buy and sell orders. The larger the trading volume, the greater the number of buy and sell orders, which means there are more market participants and higher liquidity for the token. Users can more easily exchange assets.





For users trading on an exchange, they will inevitably take on the role of either a maker or a taker. Makers increase liquidity, while takers consume liquidity.





3.2 Market Sentiment





Market sentiment can be divided into positive and negative sentiment. Positive sentiment often boosts investor confidence, triggering market transactions due to fear of missing out, which increases market liquidity. Negative sentiment has a detrimental effect, increasing investor fear and potentially reducing market transactions, thereby lowering liquidity.



