Bitcoin Breaks $118,000: Guide to Trading BTC Safely and Efficiently on MEXC

On July 11, 2025, according to the BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures price on the MEXC trading platform, Bitcoin's price surpassed $118,000, drawing significant global attention. This milestone further reinforces Bitcoin's position in the cryptocurrency market and has sparked growing interest among retail investors.









For individual investors, this price surge presents both opportunities and risks. Navigating this market phase requires a disciplined approach, understanding how to trade Bitcoin strategically, implementing sound risk management practices, and selecting a trusted trading platform.





As a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC offers a comprehensive suite of trading features, competitive fees , and a secure trading environment, making it a preferred choice for retail investors. This article provides a professional overview of how individual investors can effectively trade Bitcoin on MEXC, along with practical strategies and essential risk management insights.









Among the many global cryptocurrency exchanges, MEXC stands out with its unique advantages, attracting a large number of investors—especially retail traders. Here are the key reasons to choose MEXC:









MEXC offers an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, making it accessible even for beginners. Whether you're buying, selling, or exploring other trading functions, the platform provides clear guidance throughout the process.









Spot Trading: Investors can directly buy or sell Bitcoin with a simple and straightforward process.









Perpetual Futures Trading: By going long or short, investors can profit from both rising and falling Bitcoin prices. Similarly, Bitcoin leverage trading is available, ideal for experienced investors looking to amplify returns.









Competitive Fees: MEXC offers some of the most competitive trading fees in the industry, making it ideal for high-frequency traders.





Deep Liquidity: With strong market depth, MEXC ensures users can execute trades at optimal prices, minimizing slippage risk.









MEXC employs multi-layered security architecture, including cold wallet storage and two-factor authentication (2FA), to safeguard user assets.









For new users, MEXC provides comprehensive learning materials, such as trading tutorials, market analysis, and real-time news, to help investors quickly build their trading knowledge.









For individual investors, trading Bitcoin on MEXC begins with the following steps:





Sign Up. Enter your email address or mobile number and set a secure login password. To ensure account security and access the full range of trading features, complete identity verification (KYC) by submitting the required documentation. Visit the official MEXC website and click on. Enter your email address or mobile number and set a secure login password. To ensure account security and access the full range of trading features, complete identity verification (KYC) by submitting the required documentation.









1) Fiat Deposit

Users can purchase USDT (a stablecoin) using fiat payment methods such as credit cards or bank transfers, and then use USDT to trade Bitcoin.





2) Cryptocurrency Deposit

If you already hold other cryptocurrencies, you can transfer them directly to your MEXC wallet and convert them into USDT via the platform.









MEXC offers a variety of trading options tailored to different investment strategies:





Spot Trading: Navigate to the BTC/USDT trading pair, enter the desired amount, and place a buy order.

Leverage Trading: Utilize leverage to potentially enhance returns; suitable for experienced traders who understand the risks.

Perpetual Futures Trading: Trade Futures that allow for profit in both rising and falling markets—ideal for short-term or active traders.









With Bitcoin surpassing $118,000, a new all-time high, retail investors are presented with both significant opportunities and notable risks. The following strategies can help navigate this dynamic market more effectively:









Staggered Entry: Rather than deploying the entire investment amount at once, consider dividing capital into smaller portions and executing purchases at different price levels. This strategy helps average out entry costs and mitigates timing risk.





Staggered Exit: As Bitcoin's price rises, taking profits incrementally allows for consistent gains while retaining partial exposure to benefit from further potential upside.









MEXC offers built-in risk management features to help protect capital during periods of high volatility:





Take-Profit Orders: Automatically close a position once the price reaches a predetermined profit level.





Stop-Loss Orders: Automatically close a position if the price falls to a specified threshold, limiting potential losses.













While leverage can enhance potential returns, it also significantly increases the risk of liquidation. Retail investors are advised to use conservative leverage levels (e.g., 2x to 3x) to reduce exposure to adverse price movements and safeguard their capital.













Manage FOMO (Fear of Missing Out): Avoid making impulsive decisions based on rapid price increases. Rely on data-driven analysis and adhere to a predefined trading strategy.





Stay Composed During Market Fluctuations: Given Bitcoin's inherent volatility, maintaining emotional discipline and a rational mindset is essential for long-term success.













Investors may adopt a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach, investing a fixed amount in Bitcoin on a regular schedule (e.g., weekly or monthly), to mitigate the impact of market volatility. This strategy is well-suited for those who believe in Bitcoin's long-term value.









Short-term trading involves the use of technical analysis tools such as moving averages, candlestick patterns, and the RSI indicator. This approach is more suitable for investors with market analysis experience who aim to capitalize on frequent price fluctuations for short-term gains.









Arbitrage involves exploiting price differences between the Spot and Futures markets. For example, when the Spot market price is lower than the Futures market price, investors can buy Spot assets at a lower price and simultaneously sell Futures at a higher price.









Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, effective risk management is critical when trading Bitcoin:









It is recommended to allocate 20%–30% of your total investment capital to Bitcoin trading, while the remaining funds should be diversified into other assets or held as reserves to prepare for unexpected market events.









Frequent buying and selling in response to market volatility can lead to higher transaction costs and missed opportunities. Trade with discipline and patience.









Before entering any trade, determine your maximum acceptable loss (e.g., 5%–10%). If the loss threshold is reached, close the position decisively to prevent further losses.









MEXC offers a comprehensive suite of educational resources that retail investors are strongly encouraged to utilize:





Market Analysis Reports: Gain insights into market trends and potential risks related to Bitcoin.





Video Tutorials: Learn how to effectively use platform features, including setting TP/SL orders, and applying technical analysis tools.





Community Engagement: Join MEXC's official : Join MEXC's official Telegram groups or Discord communities to interact with fellow investors and exchange knowledge.









Following Bitcoin's decisive breakout above the $118,000 level, its future trajectory has become a key topic of market interest. On the one hand, continued global economic uncertainty could further highlight Bitcoin's role as a hedge asset—often referred to as digital gold—thereby attracting increased capital inflows for risk mitigation. On the other hand, structural growth in institutional demand, particularly through Bitcoin ETFs, is reinforcing Bitcoin's position as a critical bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem.









Bitcoin's ascent to $118,000 represents a compelling opportunity for retail investors to engage with the digital asset market. By leveraging MEXC's secure and efficient platform, investors can access Bitcoin trading with confidence. However, to navigate this evolving market successfully, it is essential to implement effective risk management, adopt well-structured trading strategies, and continuously enhance personal knowledge and skills. Whether pursuing long-term investment or short-term trading strategies, the Bitcoin market presents both opportunities and challenges. With a disciplined and informed approach, retail investors have the potential to achieve substantial returns.





To further support users, MEXC has launched a 0-Fee Traders Fest Event, allowing participants to significantly lower their trading costs and truly "save more, trade more, and earn more." This promotion not only enhances cost-efficiency but also empowers users to remain agile in rapidly shifting markets and seize valuable investment opportunities in real time.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



