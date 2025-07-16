Bitcoin Halving FAQ





The creator of Bitcoin, known as "Satoshi Nakamoto," remains unknown to this day, leaving his true identity a mystery. Some speculate that Satoshi Nakamoto is an individual, while others suggest it could be an organization. After Satoshi Nakamoto posted his final message on the forum on December 12, 2010, he disappeared without a trace.





No individual or organization can control the issuance of Bitcoin. It follows pre-established code rules.





Bitcoin miners employ hash algorithms to search for random numbers. The miner who finds this random number first receives a Bitcoin reward, in a process known as mining. As time passes, the creation of new Bitcoin becomes more challenging. Hence, upon Bitcoin's inception, Satoshi Nakamoto set the total supply at 21 million coins and implemented a deflationary model to regulate its availability, involving halving events roughly every four years.





Bitcoin has undergone three halving events in its history, reducing the block rewards from the initial 50 coins per block to the current 6.25 coins per block. Bitcoin is approaching its fourth halving event, which will reduce the block rewards to 3.125 coins per block.





According to Bitcoin's rules, the block reward halves every 210,000 blocks. The target time for mining each block is around 10 minutes, but this can vary. Some blocks take more or less than 10 minutes to mine, which can change when the next halving happens. The "halving every 4 years" concept is theoretical and can change based on mining time. The next halving is expected in April 2024.





When Bitcoin undergoes a halving, the reward for mining new blocks is halved. This reduces the rate at which new Bitcoins are mined, directly affecting the circulation speed of new Bitcoins entering the market. The halving event occurs approximately every four years and is part of Bitcoin's supply control mechanism.







Time Halving block height Block reward after halving Unmined bitcoin remaining % First Halving 11/28/2012 210,000 25 50% Second Halving 07/09/2016 420,000 12.5 25% Third Halving 05/11/2020/ 630,000 6.25 12.5% Fourth Halving 04/?/2024/ 840,000 3.125 6.3%





Due to the limited total supply of Bitcoin being capped at 21 million coins, the halving mechanism reduces the influx of new Bitcoins, making Bitcoin even scarcer. The scarcity of Bitcoin, combined with historical data showing price increases during past Bitcoin halving events, suggests that the halving event may lead to further upward movement in Bitcoin's price.





No. The transaction speed of Bitcoin mainly depends on block size and network congestion. The halving of new Bitcoin production speed will not have a direct impact on transaction speed.





The Bitcoin halving event will draw attention to the crypto market, including altcoins. Investors may become more optimistic about the growth potential of other tokens. This enthusiasm could lead to increased investment in altcoins, thereby driving up their prices. Additionally, as the mining reward for Bitcoin decreases, some miners may switch to mining altcoins with higher rewards.





By the year 2140, all Bitcoins will have been mined, and there will be no further increase in the supply of bitcoins. At that time, the price of bitcoin may be further pushed up, and miners will no longer receive mining rewards but will only earn transaction fee revenue from user transactions.