DeSci: How Decentralized Science Is Reshaping the Global Research Ecosystem

In the traditional research model, the centralization of scientific resources and data has limited many promising projects, preventing them from receiving adequate support. Meanwhile, researchers, funding bodies, and publishers operate relatively independently, leading to uneven resource distribution and further impacting research efficiency. These challenges have created significant obstacles for the research ecosystem.





As an emerging paradigm, Decentralized Science (DeSci) leverages blockchain and Web3 technologies to break down these barriers and reshape the research landscape. DeSci aims to foster efficient collaboration and transparency in research processes through decentralized architectures, addressing issues such as the "valley of death" (the phase between research and successful innovation), resource imbalance, and difficulties in interdisciplinary collaboration.





DeSci has already garnered global attention. From discussions at DeSci Day featuring Vitalik Buterin and Changpeng Zhao to coverage in top academic journals like Nature, the movement is demonstrating the immense potential of blockchain technology in transforming the scientific research ecosystem.









DeSci, or Decentralized Science, refers to a research model built on Web3 technologies such as blockchain, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), and cryptocurrencies. Unlike traditional scientific research, which relies on funding from governments, academic institutions, and large corporations, DeSci enables a decentralized approach where individuals, organizations, and communities worldwide can participate in research funding, decision-making, and knowledge sharing.





In the DeSci model, researchers are no longer solely dependent on conventional funding methods but can seek direct support from global investors through blockchain platforms. The immutability, transparency, and decentralization of blockchain technology make research funding flows, project progress, and application of results more open and transparent, reducing bureaucracy and information asymmetry that often hinder traditional scientific processes.









DeSci leverages innovative technologies and a new research model to address many longstanding issues in the traditional scientific system. Below are some key advantages of DeSci, which not only drive transformation in the research field but also inject new vitality into the global scientific ecosystem.





2.1 Democratized and Decentralized Funding





Traditional research funding is often controlled by a few institutions, limiting the growth of many innovative scientific projects. DeSci leverages blockchain technology to decentralize the fundraising process, allowing anyone to support research projects by purchasing and staking tokens. Additionally, the existence of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) further incentivizes global scientific collaboration and interaction.





2.2 Promoting Global Collaboration and Innovation





On DeSci platforms, research projects are no longer confined to specific regions or institutions. Through global community governance, researchers and investors can transcend geographical and national boundaries, forming interdisciplinary and international collaboration networks. This open and transparent model accelerates scientific innovation and helps tackle global challenges such as climate change and disease prevention.





2.3 Enhancing Transparency and Trust





Traditional scientific research often faces issues such as opaque funding allocation and restricted data sharing. The integration of blockchain technology effectively addresses these challenges. The immutability of blockchain ensures the authenticity of funding flows, research progress, and outcomes, strengthening public trust in scientific activities. Meanwhile, decentralized funding decisions and result distribution make research processes more equitable and just.





2.4 Innovative Incentive Mechanisms





DeSci is more than just a crowdfunding platform—it introduces tokenized incentive mechanisms that encourage global community members to participate in project promotion and execution. In this model, researchers, funders, and community members can all share in the benefits based on project progress and outcomes, creating a truly inclusive system where everyone can participate, and everyone can benefit.





2.5 Decentralized Funding and Peer Review





In traditional research, funding and peer review are typically controlled by a few institutions or publishers, often leading to unequal resource distribution and hindering the progress of promising studies. DeSci introduces DAOs and smart contracts to enable community-driven funding and peer review. Through mechanisms like tokens and NFTs, DeSci provides researchers with more flexible funding channels while reducing reliance on centralized institutions.









With the maturation of blockchain technology, the DeSci sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years. According to Messari Research, there are currently 85 active projects in the DeSci space. These projects extend beyond research funding and peer review to include data management, publishing, infrastructure development, and other specialized areas.





Notable DeSci projects include Molecule, VitaDAO, AthenaDAO, and BioDAO. These initiatives utilize DAO mechanisms, IP-NFT protocols, and decentralized publishing platforms to provide researchers with innovative funding and collaboration models. For example, Molecule leverages IP-NFTs to fund biological research and promote decentralization in biotechnology, while VitaDAO supports longevity research through decentralized governance, reducing the dominance of traditional pharmaceutical corporations.





From a market perspective, DeSci projects are still in their early stages. According to CoinGecko, the total market capitalization of DeSci-related tokens has surpassed $2.6 billion. Although the current market value remains relatively low, the sector's potential is becoming increasingly evident as more projects are launched and research outcomes are commercialized. In the future, DeSci is expected to emerge as a crucial force in scientific development, attracting greater investment and resources.













Although the DeSci model holds great potential, it still faces several challenges in practical application. First, blockchain technology itself is still evolving, and many DeSci platforms remain in their early stages, requiring time for technological maturity and widespread adoption. Second, while decentralization helps mitigate the centralization of traditional research, ensuring the quality and reliability of scientific studies remains a critical challenge.





Additionally, DeSci faces regulatory and legal challenges. As decentralized funding and governance models develop, establishing appropriate legal frameworks on a global scale to ensure compliance and security in scientific research is essential.





Despite these challenges, DeSci's future remains promising. As blockchain technology matures and decentralized principles gain broader acceptance, scientific research is expected to become more open, transparent, and efficient. Through decentralized funding, data sharing, and global collaboration, DeSci has the potential to become a key driver of global technological innovation. In addressing global challenges, DeSci's role will become increasingly significant.









DeSci is not just an application of decentralized technology—it is a revolutionary transformation of the traditional scientific research model. By breaking down barriers in conventional research, it fosters a more open, transparent, and democratic scientific environment. As technology continues to advance and global collaboration deepens, DeSci is expected to become a key trend in the future of scientific research, driving innovation toward greater possibilities.





At the same time, with the continuous development of decentralized technology and blockchain, DeSci is set to lead a new wave of scientific innovation worldwide. It will not only accelerate technological progress but also play a crucial role in addressing humanity's most pressing challenges.





