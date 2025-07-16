How to Modify Spot Order Parameters





In spot trading, you can modify the parameters of a limit order, including price and order quantity. After successfully modifying the order parameters, the original order will be canceled, and the system will generate a new order. Currently, this function only applies to limit orders in spot trading.









1. At the bottom of the spot trading page, you can see the "Open Orders" section. Click on the pencil icon for the order you wish to modify.









2. Enter the new price and amount in the pop-up window, then click [Confirm].













1. Tap on [Trade] on the MEXC app homepage and go to the "Open Orders" section at the bottom. Tap the pencil icon next to the order.













2. Enter the new price and amount in the pop-up window, then tap [Confirm].