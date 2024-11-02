TAP

Tap Protocol is revolutionizing Bitcoin with the first native Bitcoin smart contract directly accessing UTXO on Bitcoin Layer 1. Through seamless integration, Tap enables a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin, allowing for unprecedented native Bitcoin swaps and cross-chain functionality.

NameTAP

RankNo.4463

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.7078358685672,2024-11-02

Lowest Price0.3097874126999354,2025-10-11

Public BlockchainTAP

