How to Participate in M-Day?









M-Day is a special futures event on MEXC. By participating in M-Day, you can receive free Wonder Chests and earn Futures bonus rewards. For every 45,000 USDT in trading volume, you'll receive one Wonder Chest. The more you trade, the more chests you get, and the higher your chances of finding Gems.









Joining M-Day offers several benefits:

Users who uncover Gems or gold can receive substantial Futures bonus rewards.

Futures bonuses can be used as margin, and any resulting profits are eligible for withdrawal.

Users who do not find Gems can still share a separate token prize pool, distributed proportionally based on the number of Wonder Chests held.













Events and click on Futures M-Day to access the M-Day event page. Visit the official MEXC website and log in. From the navigation bar, selectand click onto access the M-Day event page.









On the Futures M-Day page, scroll down to view the status of events by date. Locate the Ongoing M-Day event and click on it. Then, click the Register Now button to join.









After successfully registering, a Registration Successful message will pop up.









After successful registration, if you continue trading during the event period and meet the trading volume requirements, the system will automatically increase your chest count. There is no need to register again.





Once the results are announced, you can return to the Futures M-Day page to check whether you've won. Rewards will be distributed during the settlement period.









1) Log in to the MEXC App and tap M-Day on the homepage.

2) On the M-Day page, scroll down to view the status of events by date. Find the ongoing M-Day event and tap it to see the registration button. Tap Register Now to join.

3) After successful registration, a Registration Successful pop-up will appear.

4) Once registered, if you continue trading during the event and meet the Wonder Chest criteria, the system will automatically update your Chest count. There is no need to register again.









Once the winning results are announced, you can return to the M-Day page to see what you've won. Rewards will be distributed during the settlement period.





As a signature MEXC event, M-Day will continue to offer exclusive benefits for futures traders. You're welcome to take part and enjoy the experience.







