MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specially built for Meme 2.0 — a new paradigm where meme coins evolve from short-term speculation into long-term cultural and economic forces, powered by community-driven virality. MemeCore introduces the viral economy: a Meme 2.0 paradigm where meme coins become enduring cultural assets and active economic engines. By rewarding both content virality and transaction volume, MemeCore ensures that every meaningful interaction — whether social or on-chain — becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.

RankNo.87

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.01%

Circulation Supply1,039,501,066

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply5,264,317,858.42

Circulation Rate0.1039%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1467542217837932,2025-08-30

Lowest Price0.03524461750801544,2025-07-03

Public BlockchainMEMECORE

